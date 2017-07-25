REVEALED: The Premier League Clubs Who Are Discussed the Most on Twitter in the USA

​Manchester United are officially the most talked about Premier League club in the United States, according to data extrapolated online.

Arsenal FC fansite ​allarsenal.com opted to try and find out, once and for all, which English top tier side was discussed the most via stateside supporters, and unsurprisingly the Red Devils slammed the rest of the competition.

However, the investigation also revealed one shock inclusion in the data's top five most talked about clubs, with newly promoted Huddersfield Town gatecrashing proceedings to become of the most hotly discussed teams in the USA.

The project, and subsequent map above, saw the guys over at allarsenal.com analyze a month's worth of geotagged Twitter data - an electronic tag that assigns a geographical location to any social media posting - with in excess of 100,000 tweets picked up and scanned.

As could be expected, 20-time English top flight champions and current Europa League holders United won out in terms of tweets, with almost half of the USA's states (23 out of 50; 46%) seeing Jose Mourinho's side conversed about the most.

Much of the internal east side states, including Georgia, Michigan and Kentucky, saw United perform extremely well - as did the whole north coastal region with states such as Wisconsin and North Dakota.

United also performed strongly in Texas and Louisiana in the south, but their dominance in the West was few and far between.

United's global reach is almost certainly behind such dominance, and their pre-season tour to places like Los Angeles this season will only further strengthen their resolve overseas.



Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, who came in at a distant second to United with a 28% share, contrasted their rivals' showing by taking plenty of the south-west region.

Sunshine state California and Nevada were strongholds for the Gunners, while the east coast - New York and New Jersey - and the south-east in Florida saw Arsenal perform well.

Why have Arsenal picked up 14 state victories? Well, judging by the 'Wenger Out' saga that went viral across the globe, it wouldn't be unexpected to see that last season's protests were behind their good showing.



David Wagner's surprise package in Huddersfield were, shockingly, third in the proceedings.

The Yorkshire outfit only took home four states themselves - Mississippi, Iowa, Kansas and Colorado - but saw off competition from other established Premier League sides to pick up the bronze medal.

The chances are that the Terriers' 'success' in these states is down to football fans wondering who they are, but beating the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, plus their emergence in these areas, could be key to winning news fans across the Atlantic.

Everton, who were one of the pioneers in America thanks to their annual pre-season trips to the US and former stars such as Tim Howard and Landon Donovan, only took Oklahoma and Missouri.

With a lavish summer spending spree and given their previous ties to the US, many people may have expected the Toffees to perform better in other states.

Bringing up the rear in joint fifth place are Premier League champions Chelsea (Washington), Spurs (New Hampshire) and Liverpool (Rhode Island).

It could have been expected that three of the four Champions League qualifiers could have performed better but, with little in the way of transfer activity happening at all three clubs, their opportunity to make a splash on Twitter has fallen short thus far.

