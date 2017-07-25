Roman Abramovich Set to Sanction a Further £150m Spending Spree as Chelsea Chase Van Dijk

​Chelsea could be set to splash out a further £150m in the summer transfer window, with Antonio Conte not yet happy with the squad at his disposal.

The Italian is looking to balance a Champions League challenge with a Premier League title defence this coming season, but despite the arrivals of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, the Blues' squad still looks thin in some positions.

The ​Mirror report that Roman Abramovich is ready to sanction further swoops for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, Alex Sandro and Inter winger Antonio Candreva as Conte prepared his players for the additional pressures of a European campaign.





The west London club took full advantage of a campaign without the distraction of Europe last season following their spectacular multi-level implosion in 2015/16, romping back to the top of the table to take the Premier League title by a full seven points.





Clubs interested in Van Dijk's services were boosted at the end of last week when new Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino revealed that the Dutchman was being made to train on his own at St Mary's after asking for a move.

BREAKING NEWS: Kenedy sent home from Chelsea's pre-season tour following offensive social media posts. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2017

Liverpool remain the club most commonly linked with the Saints man despite an official communication from the Merseysiders last month apologising for their inappropriate overtures towards the 26-year-old.





However, if Jurgen Klopp's side keep to their word and drop their pursuit, Chelsea and Manchester City look to be the frontrunners for Van Dijk's signature - with both possessing the financial resources to meet Pellegrino's side's monetary demands.

