Romelu Lukaku Names the Man Utd Player He Wants to Emulate at Old Trafford

42 minutes ago

​Following his big money move to Old Trafford earlier this summer, Romelu Lukaku has set the bar high, claiming he wants to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements. 

United's £75m investment may weigh heavy on the Belgian's shoulders, but he is aiming to prove his doubters wrong by helping his new side win trophies next year. 

The 24-year-old has scored 104 goals in the past five seasons, but the ​Express have reported that he intends on improving, insisting he is nowhere near the complete package yet. 

“I’m 24, so can’t say I’m the complete package,” he said. “I can’t say I’m in my prime. There is a lot of work to be done and I’m delighted that there is still work to be done. That means I can become even better than I am.

“I’m far from the level of Ronaldo and Lewandowski. That’s the level I want to aim for. How do I reach that level? Keep improving. There is always room to improve. 

"I just want to become the best player I can be. I’ll never say it’s good enough. It’s a pressure I put on myself. When you play for United you have to perform every week."

In an effort to continue improving, Lukaku claims he spends hours watching footage of his performances to spot any weaknesses. 

“Every year, at the end of the season, I will look to all of the games that I have played and I will look to the negatives, to the positives and take it further into the next year.

“I think the key to me scoring more and more every year is that I work during the off-season on my negative points and it helps me a lot."

