Romelu Lukaku Reveals the Extraordinary Lengths Paul Pogba Went to Sell Him on Man Utd Move

​Romelu Lukaku has revealed the extraordinary lengths new teammate Paul Pogba went to in order to convince him to move to Manchester United.

​Interviewed on United's pre-season tour of the USA, the Belgium international revealed that Pogba would go out of his way to drive the pair past Old Trafford when they went to eat dinner together, admitting that he told the Frenchman that he was thinking of a move to play under Jose Mourinho while on holiday.

Lukaku has registered more assists (27) & created more chances (204) than any other striker in the last five Premier League seasons. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gLMQQkgdVL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 24, 2017

"I spoke with Paul a lot, obviously," he said. "We spent our holiday together and he said: ‘What do you want to do?’ I told him that I was thinking a lot about signing for United, something was telling me [to do it].

"I live near Manchester so, when I was coming to the city [centre], I would drive past Old Trafford and ask my mates what they thought. Me and Paul, we’d go to the city to have dinner and he’d drive past Old Trafford on purpose."

He continued: "The first thing I noticed when I came to the meeting room on my first day with the team, the manager had a meeting and you just felt something special. Loads of the players were saying that this group is quite special. We’re all young, hungry players.

Ruud van Nistelrooy: "Over the next six, seven or eight years, United will hopefully have a great centre-forward in Romelu Lukaku." pic.twitter.com/qR4ncvoEBs — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 24, 2017

"In training, everyone wants to be the best, everyone wants to win, so to be part of a team like that is great. Players like Marcus [Rashford], Jesse [Lingard], Micki [Henrikh Mkhitaryan], Juan [Mata], Ander [Herrera] - players like that are hungry to win trophies and it’s time for us.

“We need to work hard - the manager has a masterplan and we're here to follow it. Hopefully it’s going to take us to the top. That’s what I came here for [trophies]. Manchester United, for me, equals trophies. The biggest club in the world equals trophies. Growing up, I’ve seen United win the league every year, almost. You want to be a part of that history."