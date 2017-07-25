Soccer

Sean Dyche Wants '2 or 3' More Signings to Increase Competition in Burnley Squad

90Min
an hour ago

Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants more competition in his squad and has said he wants to bring in two or three new players before the summer transfer window closes.

Burnley have already completed three signings this summer, bringing in Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork and Jonathan Walters, but Dyche told the Lancashire Telegraph that he still wants to make more signings.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Dyche insisted that his players need to earn their place in the team, saying: “I think for all the players it’s important. We want that competitive group in-house and we’re doing that. Each season we manage to add players and we get more depth to the competition within our group.”

Burnley recently sold centre back Michael Keane to Everton for a deal worth £30m, as well as losing Michael Kightly, Rouwen Henning and George Boyd all on free transfers, and the fee from the Keane sale will help fill those gaps.

Andy Astfalck/GettyImages

“There’s a couple of spots to fill. We lost four and Robbo retired and we’ve brought three in, so we’re certainly one down from the group as it was and hopefully, we’ll get two or three in if we can."

Dyche also spoke about the importance of getting deals done early in the window and leaving plenty of time to deal with other signings or issues, saying: “We’ve got some good business done early, which is very difficult. We’re still looking, there’s still a couple of situations that might arise so we’re on them as well.

