Sean Dyche Wants '2 or 3' More Signings to Increase Competition in Burnley Squad
Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants more competition in his squad and has said he wants to bring in two or three new players before the summer transfer window closes.
Burnley have already completed three signings this summer, bringing in
“There’s a couple of spots to fill. We lost four and Robbo retired and we’ve brought three in, so we’re certainly one down from the group as it was and hopefully, we’ll get two or three in if we can."
Dyche also spoke about the importance of getting deals done early in the window and leaving plenty of time to deal with other signings or issues, saying: