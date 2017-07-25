Serie A Giants Looking to Steal a March on Man Utd & Secure the Signature of Nemanja Matic

​Juventus have reportedly entered into negotiations with Chelsea for the signing of Nemanja Matic, who was allowed to miss the Far East tour in order to seal a swift exit after the capture of Tiemoué Bakayoko from Monaco.





To the disappointment of Manchester United, who have coveted the Serbian international for some time, reports from ​Sky Italy suggest that the Old Lady could instead snatch him from Jose Mourinho, with Chelsea preferring not to sell to an immediate rival.

Sky in Italy: Nemanja Matic is main midfield target for Juventus. New talks have been held about signing him from Chelsea — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2017

After the protracted transfer of Bakayoko was complete, Conte did his old club Juventus a favour by allowing 28-year-old Matic, who has two years left on his contract, to discuss a move to Italy and a regular chance of first team football.





Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol now claims the imposing Serbian defensive midfielder has entered talks to bolster the Serie A champions, much to the annoyance of Mourinho who could be set to miss out on a key target.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After featuring for the first team in the Premier League 35 times last season, Matic was a mainstay as Chelsea were crowned champions built on a defensive formation.





The 28-year-old was a pivotal part of those tactics, with his partnership alongside N'Golo Kanté offering a protective shield in front of the defence.

Matic was expected to be on his way to Old Trafford in a reported £40m transfer, which would help to fund the signing of French international Bakayoko. However, with the Red Devils stalling on a move and the relationship between the two clubs souring after Man Utd beat the Blues to the capture of Romelu Lukaku, Matic now looks more likely to move to Turin.