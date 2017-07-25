Serie A Giants Looking to Steal a March on Man Utd & Secure the Signature of Nemanja Matic
Juventus have reportedly entered into negotiations with Chelsea for the signing of Nemanja Matic, who was allowed to miss the Far East tour in order to seal a swift exit after the capture of Tiemoué Bakayoko from Monaco.
To the disappointment of Manchester United, who have coveted the Serbian international for some time, reports from Sky Italy suggest that the Old Lady could instead snatch him from Jose Mourinho, with Chelsea preferring not to sell to an immediate rival.
Sky in Italy: Nemanja Matic is main midfield target for Juventus. New talks have been held about signing him from Chelsea— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2017
After the protracted transfer of Bakayoko was complete, Conte did his old club Juventus a favour by allowing 28-year-old Matic, who has two years left on his contract, to discuss a move to Italy and a regular chance of first team football.
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol now claims the imposing Serbian defensive midfielder has entered talks to bolster the Serie A champions, much to the annoyance of Mourinho who could be set to miss out on a key target.
After featuring for the first team in the Premier League 35 times last season, Matic was a mainstay as Chelsea were crowned champions built on a defensive formation.
The 28-year-old was a pivotal part of those tactics, with his partnership alongside N'Golo Kanté offering a protective shield in front of the defence.
Matic was expected to be on his way to Old Trafford in a reported £40m transfer, which would help to fund the signing of French international Bakayoko. However, with the Red Devils stalling on a move and the relationship between the two clubs souring after Man Utd beat the Blues to the capture of Romelu Lukaku, Matic now looks more likely to move to Turin.