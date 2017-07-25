Stoke Captain Ryan Shawcross Keen to Sign an Extension as Current Contract Enters Final Year

Ryan Shawcross has called on Stoke City to offer him an extension to his contract as the Potters captain enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

The 29-year-old signed joined Stoke from Manchester United in a £1m deal in 2008 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Staffordshire based club.

'I've had a great time and I want that to continue' Ryan Shawcross planning long stay at Stoke #SCFC @davearmitage7https://t.co/8WZTwUCwN0 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 25, 2017

The former Royal Antwerp loanee has reportedly held preliminary talks with the Premier League side about a possible extension in recent weeks, but an official offer has yet to materialise.

Despite reports that Stoke boss Mark Hughes is keen on securing his skipper’s long term future, Shawcross’ long-term future remains uncertain, as reported by ​The Sentinel.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The defender, who was capped for England in 2012, looks to have conquered a recurring back injury problem and completed his first full season since 2014 last season, missing just three games.

Speaking to the press after Stoke’s pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 champions Monaco, Shawcross said:

"I've always said I'd stay at Stoke.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I spoke to Tony Scholes at the end of last season and since then we've not spoken again – but I've got another year, there's no massive rush. I'm here for another season so that's where we are at.

"It's up to the club. I have a year left and I can only comment on what I've got. If they want to make it longer then I'll be delighted.

“I've had a great time so far and I want that to continue. But there's got to be a contract there to me sign."