Swansea Cult Hero Michu Reveals Ankle Injury Forced Him to Retire in Emotional Letter to 'Football'

Former Swansea striker Michu has written an emotional farewell letter after announcing his retirement from football.

Michu's latter years have been affected by injury and a problem with his right ankle has forced the former Spain international into an early retirement at just 31 years of age after spells with Napoli, Langreo and Oviedo.

Thanks for the memories ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ml6NtdFwvw — Michu (@Michuoviedo) July 25, 2017

The forward was one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League at his peak, scoring 22 goals in all competitions during the 2012-13 season, helping the Swans win the League Cup and qualify for the Europa League.

​"Even though I am saying farewell to you with much sorrow, I know that we will always be united," Michu said in a Twitter post, addressed to "football".

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the magical moments that you have given to me during all this time. I feel privileged to have fulfilled a dream that is shared by so many of us since childhood. The dream of becoming a professional player in this sport.

"Because of you, the public have given me an invaluable affection that I will never be able to repay. Indeed, I feel I have done nothing to deserve it at all.

"It is thanks to you that I have visited many wonderful countries and cities, but I am especially thankful for the people that I have met through you, whom I will keep in my heart my whole life.

"Endless thanks to you, my friend. I will always be in debt with you!"