Tottenham Hostpur Captain Hugo Lloris Expects His Side to Compete for the Title Again

​Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has insisted that his team can remain competitive heading into the new Premier League season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Lloris has remained optimistic about Spurs' title prospects, despite a lack of new signings in North London and having lost Kyle Walker from last year's impressive team.

Speaking in New York, with the club due to play a friendly against Roma on Wednesday, the Frenchman said: "After the last two season's we've built such a confidence in the squad. We'll try to keep the same way, with the same attitude and the same energy and try to be as competitive as possible.

"Honestly I don't care about that (transfers). It belongs to the chairman and the manager. I'm just a player and I'm committed to my team.

"We trust each other. We're used to working together for a while now and we will be ready to be competitive again this season."

Defender Jan Vertonghen concurred, adding: "I think we are shaping up quite well. We had a tough few weeks but I'm glad the games are coming now as well.





"We are looking to improve our fitness and these games in New York are perfect for us. We're looking forward to competing."

Despite being inactive thus far in the window, Spurs are understood to be in the market for a number 10, to reduce the pressure on Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, and a new right back to compete with England international Kieran Trippier.