Tottenham Hotspur will meet AS Roma on Tuesday in an International Champions Cup match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Tottenham is coming off a 4–2 victory over PSG in Orlando. Roma drew PSG 1–1 last week but lost on penalties.

Spurs are considered likely to challenge for the Premier League title in 2017–18 after finishing second last year. Tottenham lost Kyle Walker to Premier League rival Manchester City, but the club retained most of its core from a strong 2016–17 side.

Roma finished second in Serie A last season, finishing the year four points behind Juventus.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN