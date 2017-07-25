​Renato Sanches has made public his desire to leave Bayern Munich following his disappointing first year at the Allianz Arena.

The 19-year-old was touted to do great things following on from his sensational showing at last summer's European Championships with Portugal, but he has struggled to kick on from the tournament thanks mainly to a lack of game time.

The situation has caused his career to stutter somewhat, and he was even left out of the starting XI at the recent U21 European Champioships in Poland, and the midfielder has now spoken out.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by German paper ​Sport Bild: "Personally, I am not satisfied with my first year in Munich. Of course, I would like to play more. I would like to change my team and go to a club that gives me more playing time."

AC Milan have been credited with interest in Sanches, with some outlets reporting they would take him on loan, and the player is well aware of this. He added: "AC Milan is an interesting option. If the opportunity arises and the clubs can agree, I would like to see them.

"I am now on the China Tour with FC Bayern, but after that we will get together in Munich and hopefully find a solution.

"I'm young, I am hungry and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich."