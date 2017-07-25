Watford Eye a Move for Valencia Centre Back as Marco Silva Looks to for Defensive Stability

​Watford are interested in signing Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour, as the club seek to add defensive reinforcements to their squad.





The Tunisia international was signed as a replacement for Manchester City-bound Nicolas Otamendi after a good season at Monaco, but could be set to move on again, with ​Sky Sports reporting that the Hornets are taking a took at him.

Their sources have told them that the club have made a £1.8m loan offer for the player, with a £7m option to buy in the summer of 2018.

It's a story that could have legs because Abdennour struggled for opportunities last season - he only made 15 appearances, nine of which were starts as Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala forged a starting partnership.

New boss Marco Silva has already made signed Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley, Daniel Bachman and Kiko Femenia this summer, but is keen to add a defensive option to his ranks as the 2017/18 campaign creeps ever closer.

