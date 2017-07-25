Watford Eye a Move for Valencia Centre Back as Marco Silva Looks to for Defensive Stability
Watford are interested in signing Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour, as the club seek to add defensive reinforcements to their squad.
Their sources have told them that the club have made a £1.8m loan offer for the player, with a £7m option to buy in the summer of 2018.
BREAKING: @WatfordFC interested in signing Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour. according to Sky sources pic.twitter.com/OzaZCBebGZ— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2017
It's a story that could have legs because Abdennour struggled for opportunities last season - he only made 15 appearances, nine of which were starts as Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala forged a starting partnership.
New boss Marco Silva has already made signed Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley, Daniel Bachman and Kiko Femenia this summer, but is keen to add a defensive option to his ranks as the 2017/18 campaign creeps ever closer.