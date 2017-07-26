Soccer

Antonio Conte Happy With Chelsea's Response After Going 3-0 Down Against Bayern in Friendly

90Min
25 minutes ago

​Chelsea may have lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich, but Antonio Conte is still happy with the resilience that his players showed to bring the result to a respectable scoreline. 

Bayern scored three goals in the first 30 minutes, Rafinha and Thomas Muller with 2, were the goalscorers, but a goal just before half time, from Marcus Alonso, gave Chelsea a way back into the game. Michy Batshuayi's goal in the 85th minute left little time for Conte's team to get an equalizer.  

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

As the Daily Mail reports, Conte was impressed with their character after initially looking like the result could end in an embarrassing scoreline.  

Conte took to the club's website to say: "We didn't give up and the commitment was good. We tried to fight. Our start wasn't good but the players showed me a great will to try to change the result.


"Bayern are a top club, one of the best in the world. Regularly they win the league in Germany and in the Champions League they normally reach the final or semi-final, but we must take the positives and continue to work."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Conte was quick to defend his latest big money signing Alvaro Morata: "It's not easy to speak about the impact of Alvaro because he's only been with us two days and he needs to work and find his feet, and understand our idea of football, but for sure he showed a great will and for us he's a great buy.


"We need to give him the right time to adapt to our way of football but he must be pleased with his performance."

Conte will hope that the character shown can be replicated in the coming season, as the Premier League kicks off on the 11th August.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters