Antonio Conte Happy With Chelsea's Response After Going 3-0 Down Against Bayern in Friendly

​Chelsea may have lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich, but Antonio Conte is still happy with the resilience that his players showed to bring the result to a respectable scoreline.

Bayern scored three goals in the first 30 minutes, Rafinha and Thomas Muller with 2, were the goalscorers, but a goal just before half time, from Marcus Alonso, gave Chelsea a way back into the game. Michy Batshuayi's goal in the 85th minute left little time for Conte's team to get an equalizer.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

As the Daily Mail reports, Conte was impressed with their character after initially looking like the result could end in an embarrassing scoreline.

Conte took to the club's website to say: " We didn't give up and the commitment was good. We tried to fight. Our start wasn't good but the players showed me a great will to try to change the result.





"Bayern are a top club, one of the best in the world. Regularly they win the league in Germany and in the Champions League they normally reach the final or semi-final, but we must take the positives and continue to work."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Conte was quick to defend his latest big money signing Alvaro Morata: " It's not easy to speak about the impact of Alvaro because he's only been with us two days and he needs to work and find his feet, and understand our idea of football, but for sure he showed a great will and for us he's a great buy.





"We need to give him the right time to adapt to our way of football but he must be pleased with his performance."

Conte will hope that the character shown can be replicated in the coming season, as the Premier League kicks off on the 11th August.