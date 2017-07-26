Bayern Munich Deal for Schalke & Germany Starlet Leon Goretzka Is 'Done'

​ Bayern Munich appear very close to landing emerging Germany midfield star Leon Goretzka from Schalke, a player who has also been superficially linked with Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks.





A move to Bayern has been on the cards for a little while, though, and German football expert and author Raphael Honigstein described the deal as 'done' on Twitter this week.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Earlier this month, Honigstein had tweeted, "My understanding that he's agreed terms with them. Will arrive 2018," in response to a fan question about the player's future.

His latest, "deal with Bayern is done", comment came in the form of a response to a Liverpool fan enquiring as to the progress, seemingly in the hope the Reds might have a chance.

deal with Bayern is done. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) July 25, 2017

Goretzka, who finished as joint top scorer at this summer's Confederations Cup in Russia, has now entered the final year of his Schalke and it would seem Bayern have struck a deal that would allow Schalke to temporarily keep the 22-year-old and still receive their fee.

Signing Goretzka fits with Bayern's policy of signing younger players to lower the average age of the squad and rebuild for the future. It was for precisely that reason which Bayern president Uli Hoeness ruled the club out of the running for Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez last month.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"You can't build a new team with €100m transfers for 29 and 30-year-olds. That isn't a policy," he told German magazine Kicker.

At 26 years of age, James Rodriguez is the oldest player Bayern have spent money on this summer (€10m loan fee), while Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman (loan made permanent) and Serge Gnabry are all 22 or younger. Sebastian Rudy, 27, joined as a free agent.