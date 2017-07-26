Bournemouth Striker Lewis Grabban Joins Sunderland on Season-Long Loan

​Bournemouth forward Lewis Grabban has made a switch to Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan.

The Black Cats confirmed the deal on their ​official website with the following statement: "Sunderland have completed the signing of Lewis Grabban on a season-long loan. The striker arrives from AFC Bournemouth where he scored 36 goals during two spells at the Vitality Stadium."

Grabban spent the second half of last season on loan with Reading, scoring three goals and as many assists in 10 starts for the side. He will hope to have just as much of an impact at Sunderland, who should be aiming for immediate promotion into the Premier League, having suffered relegation under David Moyes last season.





The former Everton and Manchester United manager could only guide his side to a total of six wins, watching on helplessly as they lost 26 games en route to England's second division.

Sunderland and Moyes have since parted ways, with former Blackpool and Leeds coach Simon Grayson taking over last month.