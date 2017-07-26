Soccer

Bournemouth Striker Lewis Grabban Joins Sunderland on Season-Long Loan

90Min
an hour ago

​Bournemouth forward Lewis Grabban has made a switch to Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan.

The Black Cats confirmed the deal on their ​official website with the following statement: "Sunderland have completed the signing of Lewis Grabban on a season-long loan. The striker arrives from AFC Bournemouth where he scored 36 goals during two spells at the Vitality Stadium."

Grabban spent the second half of last season on loan with Reading, scoring three goals and as many assists in 10 starts for the side. He will hope to have just as much of an impact at Sunderland, who should be aiming for immediate promotion into the Premier League, having suffered relegation under David Moyes last season.


The former Everton and Manchester United manager could only guide his side to a total of six wins, watching on helplessly as they lost 26 games en route to England's second division.

Sunderland and Moyes have since parted ways, with former Blackpool and Leeds coach Simon Grayson taking over last month.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters