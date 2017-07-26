Cesar Azpilicueta Provides Words of Warning for Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Title Defence
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has reminded his Chelsea teammates to avoid complacency next season and ensure they avoid a repeat of their last disastrous title defending season.
The Spain international was part of the Blues dominant 2014/2015 campaign, which saw the Blues lift the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho. However, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' found himself out of a job just five months into the new campaign with his side languishing bizarrely close to the relegation zone, before a Guus inspired revival saw them finish 10th.
Speaking to the press
With the Blues back in the Champions League it means they will be fighting on four fronts this coming season and success is sure to be demanded from the hierarchy once again.
Ready for our first training in Singapore! 🇸🇬 Welcome to @chelseafc @AlvaroMorata ! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/PZcCLduEIr— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 23, 2017
"We are back in the Champions League, we are the current Premier League champions and we have a big season ahead of us, that is what we are working on in pre-season, to get into the best shape as soon as possible and to fight for it because it is a big challenge," Azpilicueta added.