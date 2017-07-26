Soccer

Cesar Azpilicueta Provides Words of Warning for Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Title Defence

90Min
an hour ago

​Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has reminded his Chelsea teammates to avoid complacency next season and ensure they avoid a repeat of their last disastrous title defending season. 


The Spain international was part of the Blues dominant 2014/2015 campaign, which saw the Blues lift the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho. However, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' found himself out of a job just five months into the new campaign with his side languishing bizarrely close to the relegation zone, before a Guus inspired revival saw them finish 10th.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to the press, the defender wants to use the example as a lesson learned for the class of 2017. 


"After being champions three years ago we had a terrible season and we have to learn from this," he said.


"We know after being champions of the Premier League, every team we are going to face, they want to win more than before so we know that it is going to be harder."


With the Blues back in the Champions League it means they will be fighting on four fronts this coming season and success is sure to be demanded from the hierarchy once again.

"We are back in the Champions League, we are the current Premier League champions and we have a big season ahead of us, that is what we are working on in pre-season, to get into the best shape as soon as possible and to fight for it because it is a big challenge," Azpilicueta added.


Chelsea have had an intense pre-season schedule out in the Far East, so far beating Arsenal 3-0 before losing to Bayern Munich 3-2. They face Internazionale on Saturday, before returning home to prepare for the Community Shield where they will face the Gunners again, in a repeat of May's FA Cup final.

Manager Antonio Conte has strengthened his squad already this summer, with several players who are no strangers to winning trophies.


Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger have tasted glory in recent seasons and will be expected to boost the Blues squad ahead of a testing campaign.

