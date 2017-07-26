Soccer

Former Southampton Forward Gordon Watson Says Virgil van Dijk Is Too Good for Liverpool

90Min
an hour ago

​Former Southampton forward Gordon Watson has insisted that defender Virgil van Dijk is "better than" a move to Liverpool.

The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, and is training alone having informed coach Mauricio Pellegrino of his intention to leave.


But Watson has claimed that Van Dijk should not even be considering a move that would "just be a pay day".

“The situation is laughable,” Watson said, quoted by ​the Daily Echo. “He’s our best player and prized asset. He’s up there with the two best centre-backs in the Premier League.

“If he went to a Barcelona he’d be waved off with everyone behind him. Nobody would deny him of such a move.

“But Liverpool? No, he’s way better than that. The whole thing is dirty, after everything that’s happened.”

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Watson added: “He’s been ill-advised. A move to Liverpool would just be a pay day, it wouldn’t be for trophies or accolades.


“It’s only for money and with Barcelona in need of a defender, you might have them knocking on the door soon.

“Van Dijk should only be moving to one of the best clubs in the world - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona.

“If he went to one of them, he’d leave with Saints’ best wishes. You go to Liverpool, there’s no guarantee of trophies, just money.


“To further his career, he needs a move to one of the best.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters