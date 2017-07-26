Soccer

Hull Confirm Signing of Defender Ondřej Mazuch From Sparta Prague on 2-Year Deal

90Min
an hour ago

​​Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Ondřej Mazuch from Sparta Prague on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.


The 28-year-old initially joined Leonid Slutsky’s squad on trial for the pre-season training camp in Portugal, and impressed enough to earn a permanent deal.


The Czech Republic international arrives having made just 18 appearances for Sparta Prague after joining the club in 2015.

He did impress in his seven Europa League appearances last season, however, and attracted interest from Hull.


Mazuch has previously played for Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Ukrainian side Dnipro, and has played four times for the Czech Republic.

Speaking after completion of the deal to bring him to the KCOM Stadium, Mazuch said: “Of course I am very happy to sign the contract with Hull because it has always been my dream to play in England.


“I’m delighted the Club have given me this fantastic opportunity and I would like to thank everyone who has helped me to make this transfer. Now the deal has been finalised, I can’t wait for the new season to start.”

Mazuch becomes Hull's fourth signing of the summer so far, following the arrivals of Fraizer Campbell and Liam Edwards on free transfers, and the £8m acquisition of Liverpool's Kevin Stewart.

