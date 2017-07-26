Hull Confirm Signing of Defender Ondřej Mazuch From Sparta Prague on 2-Year Deal

​​Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Ondřej Mazuch from Sparta Prague on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.





The 28-year-old initially joined Leonid Slutsky’s squad on trial for the pre-season training camp in Portugal, and impressed enough to earn a permanent deal.





The Czech Republic international arrives having made just 18 appearances for Sparta Prague after joining the club in 2015.

📑 | Done Deal! Czech Republic international defender Ondřej Mazuch is officially a @HullCity player! #WelcomeOndřej pic.twitter.com/t1cRlTsTRB — Hull City (@HullCity) July 26, 2017

He did impress in his seven Europa League appearances last season, however, and attracted interest from Hull.





Mazuch has previously played for Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Ukrainian side Dnipro, and has played four times for the Czech Republic.

📝 | Read the full story as Ondřej Mazuch pens a two-year deal with the Tigers ➡️ https://t.co/kwFS4mQGbF #WelcomeOndřej pic.twitter.com/Z7d3iRCQws — Hull City (@HullCity) July 26, 2017

Speaking after completion of the deal to bring him to the KCOM Stadium, Mazuch said: “Of course I am very happy to sign the contract with Hull because it has always been my dream to play in England.





“I’m delighted the Club have given me this fantastic opportunity and I would like to thank everyone who has helped me to make this transfer. Now the deal has been finalised, I can’t wait for the new season to start.”