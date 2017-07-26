Hull Confirm Signing of Defender Ondřej Mazuch From Sparta Prague on 2-Year Deal
Hull have confirmed the signing of defender
The 28-year-old initially joined
📑 | Done Deal! Czech Republic international defender Ondřej Mazuch is officially a @HullCity player! #WelcomeOndřej pic.twitter.com/t1cRlTsTRB— Hull City (@HullCity) July 26, 2017
Mazuch has previously played for Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Ukrainian side Dnipro, and has played four times for the Czech Republic.
📝 | Read the full story as Ondřej Mazuch pens a two-year deal with the Tigers ➡️ https://t.co/kwFS4mQGbF #WelcomeOndřej pic.twitter.com/Z7d3iRCQws— Hull City (@HullCity) July 26, 2017
Speaking after completion of the deal to bring him to the KCOM Stadium, Mazuch said:
“I’m delighted the Club have given me this fantastic opportunity and I would like to thank everyone who has helped me to make this transfer. Now the deal has been finalised, I can’t wait for the new season to start.”
Mazuch becomes Hull's fourth signing of the summer so far, following the arrivals of