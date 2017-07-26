Jose Mourinho Insists Spurs Can Still Win Premier League Title Despite Lack of Transfer Activity
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has described Tottenham's investment in recent years as 'phenomenal' and has backed them to challenge for the Premier League title.
The London outfit are the only side from last year's top six not to make a signing although they did sell Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a hefty fee.
Despite the Premier League's other big guns all spending big, including Mourinho's United spending over £100m, the Special One says