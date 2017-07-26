Jose Mourinho Insists Spurs Can Still Win Premier League Title Despite Lack of Transfer Activity

​Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has described Tottenham's investment in recent years as 'phenomenal' and has backed them to challenge for the Premier League title.

The London outfit are the only side from last year's top six not to make a signing although they did sell Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a hefty fee.

Harry How/GettyImages

Despite the Premier League's other big guns all spending big, including Mourinho's United spending over £100m, the Special One says Mauricio Pochettino's side are the winners of the summer transfer window - simply because Spurs have held onto their better players.





Mourinho told the ​Manchester Evening News: "I'm not going to analyse individually all of our opponents. But I think they all have great conditions to win the title. Everybody speaks about the dimension of the investment at Manchester City, but there is another team that I feel the dimension of their investment is also phenomenal: Tottenham.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"I think until now they spent zero pounds, right? For met the dimension of their investment is amazing. They keep everybody they want to keep. They keep Dele Alli, Kane and Alderweireld, they keep Eric Dier, they keep everyone they want to keep.





"They sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City. I think this is because they wanted to sell. And probably because they think Trippier is as good as Walker. And he's younger than Walker.