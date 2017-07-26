Journalist Claims PSG Are Out of Alexis Sanchez Race With the Player Set on Man City Move

​​French journalist Nabil Djellit has claimed that PSG are no longer in the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international is reportedly set on moving to Manchester City, and is now waiting for Arsenal to resolve the situation.

​The Independent reported on Monday that Sanchez is willing to accept less than the £300,000 a week the Gunners are offering in order to rejoin former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at City.

Info : le #PSG a lâché sur #Sanchez. Le plan du joueur a toujours été #ManchesterCity, il attend son heure et solution avec #Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/Pj66bFbYA2 — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) July 26, 2017

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been linked with the 28-year-old, but he is believed to be keen to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez reportedly has no intention of renewing his contract at Arsenal, despite the club's willingness to offer their most lucrative ever contract.

And Bayern are believed to have been put off by the player's wage demands of over £250,000 a week.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Sanchez is believed to have grown disillusioned by the lack of trophies at Arsenal since joining the club from Barcelona in 2014, and is also eager to play Champions League football.

He has won just one European league title in his career, and is looking for more success as he approaches his 29th birthday.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, however, remains adamant that Sanchez will not be sold this summer. But the potentially imminent arrival of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar could change his stance on Sanchez's future.