Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Will Spend Big in Order to Capture Their Summer Transfer Targets

90Min
40 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club are not afraid to bring out the chequebook this summer, as they pursue their transfer targets.

In a summer that has seen numerous big money signings in the Premier League, the Reds have been left frustrated by the lack of progression in their pursuits, with offers for Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita both being rejected.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Despite the signings of Mohamed Salah from Roma and Andy Robertson from Hull, the Mirror have reported that Liverpool are still looking to maintain a delicate pursuit of Van Dijk, even if it means having to spend a world record fee on the Dutch centre-half.

The Anfield based club have been criticised by some of their fanbase for the lack of signings and with both Manchester clubs spending over £120m so far, there are fears that they wont be able to compete for a Champions League spot next term.

Both Van Dijk and Keita are rumoured to be unhappy at their club, with Van Dijk being forced to train on his own by Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino after telling the club he is unavailable to play to try and force through a move.


RB Leipzig have turned down a £70m bid for  their 22-year-old midfielder following his stunning season last year in the Bundesliga and he seems to have taken matters into his own hands with an incident in the German sides pre-season training with a nasty tackle on team-mate Diego Demme.

With rumours persisting that Barcelona are going to make a £70m bid for star man Philippe Coutinho, Klopp may well be forced to replace the potential void that will be left if the Brazilian departs.

