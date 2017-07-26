Soccer

Leicester City Have Allegedly Signed 17-Year-Old PSG Forward Alassane Meite on 3-Year Contract

90Min
an hour ago

​Leicester have reportedly signed 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Alassane Meite on a three-year contract, as the youngster grows tired at a lack of first team chances at the Ligue 1 club. 

As reported by ​Sport Witness, the precocious PSG talent has joined the Foxes as he feels that the route to the first team at the King Power is a more feasible accomplishment that at the Parc des Princes.

​​The 17-year-old has been playing on trial for the former Premier League champions this summer at the Generali Cee Cup in Prague in the Czech Republic, a competition for U19 sides across Europe. 

The versatile frontman must have impressed Leicester coaches, despite them finishing second in Group C behind eventual semi-finalists Sarajevo, as he now looks set to join up with the Premier League club's academy side with the intention of breaking into the first team in years to come. 

The youngster, who is said to model his game on that of Sergio Aguero, is comfortable using both feet and can play anywhere across the front three, and looks to be a real promising talent. PSG will hope that their dithering over his future will not come back to haunt them.

