Liverpool Declare Interest in Signing Riyad Mahrez as Transfer Saga Surrounding Foxes Star Continues
Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to declare an interest in signing Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.
The Express report that the Reds are keeping tabs on Mahrez and could potentially target him should star man
After struggling in his first season in the top flight, Mahrez found his mojo in the 2015-16 season. He scored 17 goals to help Leicester complete a remarkable Premier League title victory. Like many of his Leicester team mates, Mahrez struggled for form in the League last season but enjoyed his first campaign in the Champions League. He scored four goals in the group stage as Leicester finished top of their group, eventually losing to Atletico Madrid in the quarter finals.