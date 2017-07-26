Man Utd & Milan on Red Alert After £43m-Rated Wonderkid Admits His Bayern Future Is Uncertain

​Manchester United have been put on red alert over potential target Renato Sanches after reports suggested he could be on his way out of Bayern Munich.

The Portugal international is unhappy over his lack of regular game time at the Allianz Arena, and the ​Independent has claimed that Sanches would be allowed to leave the club if an offer of around £43m was made.

That has reportedly made United sit up and take notice of his availability, but the Red Devils would be given serious competitions for the 19-year-old's signature with AC Milan also believed to be interested.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Sanches was hailed as the next wonderkid to emerge from Portuguese football following his impressive displays at Euro 2016, but has seen his stock take somewhat of a dive in the past 12 months following his big-money move to Germany.

The centre midfielder only made 25 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last season and will want to ensure he spends as much time on the pitch as possible in 2017/18 to book his place in Portugal's squad for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Jose Mourinho confirmed that if he had been in charge at Old Trafford, ahead of Sanches' switch to Bayern, the ex-Benfica starlet would have moved to England instead.



Renato Sanches is a risk worth taking. 19, has bundles of talent but very flawed, would be a good price. Could be a worldie or an Anderson. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 25, 2017

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti appeared to suggest that a move to United could be on the cards in the future as he described a transfer away for Sanches as a "possibility" but refused to divulge more on that particular rumour.

Sanches, for his part, spoke about his own frustrations in the wake of Bayern's 3-2 pre-season friendly win over Chelsea on Tuesday and revealed that he would sit down with the Bundesliga giants to talk about his future upon their return home from Asia.

He said: “I'm not satisfied. Of course, I would like to play more that's why I want to change and go to a club where I would play more.

“AC Milan is an interesting option. If the opportunity emerges and the clubs can agree, I would like to know.

“I'm now with Bayern but when we go back to Munich from Asia, we will sit together and hopefully find a solution.

“I'm young, I want and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.”