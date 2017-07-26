Monaco Chief Claims Club Are in Talks Over Mbappe New Contract & Denies Reports of Real Madrid Deal

​Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that the club are in talks with in-demand striker Kylian Mbappe over a contract extension, while denying reports that the club have agreed a record-breaking deal for the 18-year-old to move to Real Madrid.





The highly-rated 18-year-old has been strongly linked with an eye-watering £160m move to Real Madrid, while Manchester City have also been rumoured to be considering an offer.





Vasilyev has admitted that Monaco have received a number of "serious" enquires over the availability of the teenager but denied there have been been any agreements.

Zinedine Zidane Holds 'Secret Talks' With Kylian Mbappe to Tempt Teen to Madrid https://t.co/c0AiIShS0A — 90min (@90min_Football) June 23, 2017

"I assure you there is no agreement with a club,” he said, quoted by ​Eurosport. “We have very great demand for Mbappe. He’s the biggest prospect in world football."





He added: "We are in discussions over a contract extension with Kylian and we hope to reach an agreement."





Monaco earlier this month complained of illegal approaches for Mbappe by some of Europe's top clubs.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The Ligue 1 champions claimed that "important European clubs" made contact with the French forward without permission.





City are believed to be the only English club accused of potentially tapping up Mbappe. The Citizens still reportedly have an interest in signing Mbappe, although they have accepted over the last two days that he appears to be destined for Real Madrid.





Manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that City's wealth may not be enough in itself to secure the signing of Mbappe.

"In the end if depends on what the player, the agent and the clubs want, not just economic power," he said.

"Logically the best players only go to the best teams."