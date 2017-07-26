New Boys Huddersfield Eye £4.5m Move for No-Nonsense Serie A Midfielder

​Newly-promoted Huddersfield are reportedly lining-up a £4.5m move for Udinese's hardened midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.





According the ​The Sun, manager David Wagner is ready to push his club's summer spending spree past the £50m mark by signing the Ghanaian midfielder, as the Terriers prepare for their first Premier League campaign.

STEVE JORDAN/GettyImages

The German is understood to be making his final decision on the player following watching him in action against Huddersfield Town in a friendly at the John Smith's Stadium this evening. The play-off winning coach is currently assessing his revamped squad, before deciding if new buys are needed before the upcoming top-flight battle.





Agyemang-Badu would certainly add more steel to Huddersfield’s midfield with his ball-winning ability – and he is hungry for a move to England after spending seven years at the Serie A side in Udine.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

He still has three years remaining on his contract with the Italian club, and it is also known that Gary Monk's Middlesbrough are interested in acquiring his services.

However, Agyemang-Badu, who has won 76 caps for his country, favours a switch to Huddersfield because it would give him the opportunity to realise his ambition to play in the Premier League.

Both fans and pundits alike will have to wait and see whether the midfield powerhouse will be a regular sight in the Premier League next season.