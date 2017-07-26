New Boys Huddersfield Eye £4.5m Move for No-Nonsense Serie A Midfielder
Newly-promoted Huddersfield are reportedly lining-up a £4.5m move for Udinese's hardened midfielder
Agyemang-Badu would certainly add more steel to Huddersfield’s midfield with his ball-winning ability – and he is hungry for a move to England after spending seven years at the Serie A side in Udine.
He still has three years remaining on his contract with the Italian club, and it is also known that Gary Monk's Middlesbrough are interested in acquiring his services.
However,
Both fans and pundits alike will have to wait and see whether the midfield powerhouse will be a regular sight in the Premier League next season.