Soccer

New Signing Danilo Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid for Man City Over Chelsea

90Min
an hour ago

​Manchester City's new £26.5m arrival, Danilo, has admitted that it "wasn't difficult" to turn down Chelsea in favour of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues had appeared to be the favourites sign the Brazilian right-back from Real Madrid, but saw their approach hijacked by City.

And Danilo has revealed that the words of Pep Guardiola inspired him to join City over their Premier League rivals.

"It wasn't a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea," he said, quoted by ​the Daily Mail.

"The moment City called me and Pep called me, I knew what I had to do. Pep's words motivated me to be ready for this.

"It was very fast. I was training with Real Madrid and Pep called me and I was very motivated to make this change and start to work with him.

"Zidane tried to make me stay but I was sure I needed to change. I needed to think a bit more about myself and find a place where I had more options."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has arrived at City alongside another right-back in Kyle Walker, signed from Tottenham for £50m, but he has insisted that he will work hard to quickly adjust to the team.

He added: "I have no doubt we can win the Champions League, that’s why I chose this team. In all the teams I played for in my life, the objectives have always been the same.

"I’m going to try my best to adapt as soon as possible. I see the potential in this side and I am going to do my best.

"With every change you need some adaptation that you have to do. I hope my adaptation is going to be very short and I will work very hard for it. Then I can start working and helping the team."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters