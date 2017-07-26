New Signing Danilo Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid for Man City Over Chelsea

​Manchester City's new £26.5m arrival, Danilo, has admitted that it "wasn't difficult" to turn down Chelsea in favour of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues had appeared to be the favourites sign the Brazilian right-back from Real Madrid, but saw their approach hijacked by City.

And Danilo has revealed that the words of Pep Guardiola inspired him to join City over their Premier League rivals.

Danilo: "It wasn't a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea. The moment City called me and Pep called me, I knew what I had to do." pic.twitter.com/Qth2Yxa6Rl — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 25, 2017

"It wasn't a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea," he said, quoted by ​the Daily Mail.

"The moment City called me and Pep called me, I knew what I had to do. Pep's words motivated me to be ready for this.

"It was very fast. I was training with Real Madrid and Pep called me and I was very motivated to make this change and start to work with him.

"Zidane tried to make me stay but I was sure I needed to change. I needed to think a bit more about myself and find a place where I had more options."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has arrived at City alongside another right-back in Kyle Walker, signed from Tottenham for £50m, but he has insisted that he will work hard to quickly adjust to the team.

He added: "I have no doubt we can win the Champions League, that’s why I chose this team. In all the teams I played for in my life, the objectives have always been the same.

"I’m going to try my best to adapt as soon as possible. I see the potential in this side and I am going to do my best.

"With every change you need some adaptation that you have to do. I hope my adaptation is going to be very short and I will work very hard for it. Then I can start working and helping the team."