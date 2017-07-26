Nottingham Forest Complete £1m Deal for Versatile Burnley Defender Tendayi Darikwa

Nottingham Forest have completed a deal to sign versatile Burnley defender Tendayi Darikwa on a four-year contract.





According to the Nottingham Post, Darikwa has been signed for an undisclosed fee believed to be worth in the region of £1m.





Darikwa, 25, signed for the Clarets from Chesterfield in 2015 after winning the Spireites Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year at the end of the 2014/2015 season.

Delighted to sign for @NFFC can't wait to get started. Thanks for the welcoming messages 🔴 — Tendayi Darikwa (@TendayiDarikwa) July 26, 2017

The defender went on to make 24 appearances in his debut season at Turf Moor, but following Burnley's promotion to the Premier League, struggled to hold down a regular place and played only five games during the 2016/2017 season, each coming in cup competitions.

Darikwa is known for his versatility, able to play both right full-back in a more advanced midfield position. The defender's lack of playing time, coupled with Burnley's signing of Phil Bardsley appears to make the transfer a positive one for all parties involved, with Forest hoping that Darikwa can live up to his early potential.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The signing represents Forest manager Marc Warburton's fourth of the summer, following the arrivals of Jason Cummings, Barrie Mckay and Daryl Murphy.

Forest fans will hope that there is more positive news on the horizon, as Forest look to utilise the £15m fee received from Middlesborough for star striker Britt Assombalonga.