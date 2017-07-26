'Obsessed' Nampalys Mendy Set for Leicester City Meeting With Loan Move on the Horizon
Leicester City outcast
Manchester City sign Benjamin Mendy for £52m.— Team FA (@TeamFA) July 24, 2017
Leicester City's entire title-winning squad cost £54.4m. 👀 (via @bet365) pic.twitter.com/PGT7UWI9lu
In an interview with French publication L'Equipe last month, the midfielder said: "
Having been out of action for the best part of a year, Leicester will find it difficult to find a club willing to take the risk in signing Mendy outright. Despite his impressive performances with Nice since 2013, the Foxes will want to recoup most of the transfer fee they paid for the midfielder in any potential sale.