'Obsessed' Nampalys Mendy Set for Leicester City Meeting With Loan Move on the Horizon

90Min
40 minutes ago

Leicester City outcast Nampalys Mendy is desperate for a move to French side Bordeaux, after a frustrating maiden season in England. 


The 25-year-old midfielder made just four Premier League appearances last season, completing the full 90 minutes just once in a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.


The former French youth international suffered from two separate injuries last season, keeping him out of action for the majority of the campaign. Signed last summer for £13m as the replacement for N'Golo Kanté, Mendy now will try to convince the Leicester City hierarchy that he should be allowed to go on loan, with Bordeaux his preferred destination.

In an interview with French publication L'Equipe last month, the midfielder said: "Since my agent told me about the possibility to join Bordeaux, I’ve been fixated on that. If I return to France, it’ll be Bordeaux or nothing. I’m now hoping to join Les Girondins quickly. It’s even an obsession."


The Ligue 1 side are believed to be interested in signing Mendy this summer. However, they are not keen on making the transfer permanent straight away. In contrast, Leicester appear unwilling to send the midfielder out on loan for a season and they'd rather get the 25-year-old off their books permanently. 

Having been out of action for the best part of a year, Leicester will find it difficult to find a club willing to take the risk in signing Mendy outright. Despite his impressive performances with Nice since 2013, the Foxes will want to recoup most of the transfer fee they paid for the midfielder in any potential sale.

