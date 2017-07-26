Soccer

Party in the USA! Neymar Enjoys Outing With Yet Another Music Star as America Tour Continues

90Min
40 minutes ago

​Barcelona star Neymar is in the news a lot these days. The Brazilian attacker is rumoured to be considering a switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. However, in the meantime, he's having a bit of fun in the United States - particularly with famous ladies.

A new fondness for pop star Demi Lovato seems to be brewing. And the performer was in attendance when the 25-year-old bagged a brace against Juventus in New Jersey on the weekend.

They also hung out with each other after the friendly fixture.

Neymar though apparently isn't ready to limit his options to one beautiful music star, and was also pictured with DJ Casey Kiss in New York this week.

DJ Casey posted a pic of herself hanging with the Barça man on her Instagram, with the caption: "I am always been big fan of soccer and specially @fcbarcelona ☺️ and today I got a chance to play for guys party at @gansevoort!

I am always been big fan of soccer and specially @fcbarcelona ☺️🙌🏼 and today I got a chance to play for guys party at @gansevoort! Thank you @fcbarcelona for having me! And special thanks @samumtiti @neymarjr and @carlesalenya for your energy and dancing 😁🙌🏼 #nightlifenyc #barcelonateam #caseykiss #djcaseykiss #dj #femaledj #nyc #manhattan #gansevoortrooftop Я всегда была большой поклонницей футбола, особенно команды Барселона @fcbarcelona и сегодня я играла на ребят вечеринки после их вчерашней победы. Все ребята безумно веселые, отношение друг к другу как братья, пока играла болтала с ними и вот что они расссказали, в 11 вечера у них отбой и в 10 утра на тренировку. Тренируются 2 раза в день, пять дней в неделю а в 2 свободных дня от тренировок играют турнир, постоянная дисциплина, ведь только так становятся чемпионами! Любят регатон и хип-хоп! Очень сдружилась с ребятами сказали обязательно возьмут на игру, так что скоро в Барселону! 😁🙌🏼 #футбол #барселона #диджей #ньюйорк

A post shared by Casey Kiss (@caseykiss_official) on

"Thank you @fcbarcelona for having me! And special thanks @samumtiti @neymarjr and @carlesalenya for your energy and dancing."


... Energy and dancing. Let's leave that one there. But Neymar seems to be having a whale of a time in America, and who can blame him?

