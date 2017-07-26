Party in the USA! Neymar Enjoys Outing With Yet Another Music Star as America Tour Continues

​Barcelona star Neymar is in the news a lot these days. The Brazilian attacker is rumoured to be considering a switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. However, in the meantime, he's having a bit of fun in the United States - particularly with famous ladies.

A new fondness for pop star Demi Lovato seems to be brewing. And the performer was in attendance when the 25-year-old bagged a brace against Juventus in New Jersey on the weekend.

They also hung out with each other after the friendly fixture.

Demi Lovato with Neymar Jr at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/Hba9LFRUX1 — Demi Lovato Army (@LovatoArmyUS) July 23, 2017

Neymar though apparently isn't ready to limit his options to one beautiful music star, and was also pictured with DJ Casey Kiss in New York this week.

DJ Casey posted a pic of herself hanging with the Barça man on her Instagram, with the caption: "I am always been big fan of soccer and specially @fcbarcelona ☺️ and today I got a chance to play for guys party at @gansevoort!

"Thank you @fcbarcelona for having me! And special thanks @samumtiti @neymarjr and @carlesalenya for your energy and dancing."





... Energy and dancing. Let's leave that one there. But Neymar seems to be having a whale of a time in America, and who can blame him?