PHOTO: Man Utd's Daley Blind Suffers Instagram Fail Which Will Put Him Off Social Media for Life
Despite not being a regular starter under Jose Mourinho, Blind's popularity with supporters and male model-type looks have ensured the Dutchman has been a prominent feature in United's kit launches this summer.
That was no different when the third and final grey strip was launched recently.
But when promoting the kit via his social channels this week, Blind pulled what has been known as a 'Victor Anichebe' since the Sunderland striker managed a similar gaffe last season and accidentally posted the instructions in addition to the intended advertising copy.
The full post alongside the kit image read: "Hi mate, would you be ok posting this image on your social channels with the following copy?
"Ready for the next match in the new @adidasfootball third shirt! Let's go!! @manchesterunited #HereToCreate."
When copy & paste a little too much 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BO5eCW5PKu— Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) July 26, 2017
Blind deleted the post after fans picked up on the mistake and has since re-uploaded without the slightly embarrassing first part.
It quickly led people to remember Anichebe's mistake after a Sunderland defeat back in October when he or his social media manager mistakenly 'copy & pasted' a little more than they should.
His now infamous post read: "Can you tweet something like -
"Unbelievable support yesterday and great effort by the lads! Hard result to take! But we go again!"