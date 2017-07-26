PHOTO: Man Utd's Daley Blind Suffers Instagram Fail Which Will Put Him Off Social Media for Life

​ Manchester United fan favourite Daley Blind suffered a social media nightmare on Tuesday night after he copy and pasted a little too much after someone, presumably his agent or business manager, asked him to do a promotional post for the club's new third kit.





Despite not being a regular starter under Jose Mourinho, Blind's popularity with supporters and male model-type looks have ensured the Dutchman has been a prominent feature in United's kit launches this summer.

That was no different when the third and final grey strip was launched recently.

BECK DIEFENBACH/GettyImages

But when promoting the kit via his social channels this week, Blind pulled what has been known as a 'Victor Anichebe' since the Sunderland striker managed a similar gaffe last season and accidentally posted the instructions in addition to the intended advertising copy.

The full post alongside the kit image read: "Hi mate, would you be ok posting this image on your social channels with the following copy?

"Ready for the next match in the new @adidasfootball third shirt! Let's go!! @manchesterunited #HereToCreate."

When copy & paste a little too much 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BO5eCW5PKu — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) July 26, 2017

Image by Sal Sayles

Blind deleted the post after fans picked up on the mistake and has since re-uploaded without the slightly embarrassing first part.

It quickly led people to remember Anichebe's mistake after a Sunderland defeat back in October when he or his social media manager mistakenly 'copy & pasted' a little more than they should.

His now infamous post read: "Can you tweet something like -

"Unbelievable support yesterday and great effort by the lads! Hard result to take! But we go again!"