Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
Wednesday July 26th, 2017

Real Madrid and Manchester City continue their preseason American tours on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where they’ll meet in the International Champions Cup.

Both teams have yet to win a game in the friendly round-robin competition, but have thus far deployed their top players which should provide for an entertaining match. Man City has spent big this off-season, most recently adding defender Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

Madrid’s season begins August 8 with the European SuperCup against Manchester United, with La Liga kicking off August 19. City begins the Premier League season on August 12.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch

When: 11 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

