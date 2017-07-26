Spurs' Daniel Levy Jokes About Dining With Other Premier League Executives He'd Rather 'Kill'

​ Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has joked about the 'unique' relationships that exist between Premier League executives, where opposing boards will meet before games and exchange pleasantries over a formal meal, even though they really want to 'kill each other'.





It seems that such a pre-game ritual doesn't take place in other countries, but old fashioned British manners still have a place in the cut-throat world of the Premier League.

"It's really an English tradition where basically in the boardroom at the club you have the directors of the opposing team and you have this dining experience where they turn up 90 minutes before the game," Levy, a notorious transfer negotiator, is quoted as saying by Football.London, after a Q&A session in New York.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

"It's a sit down meal. It's quite formal. Every club does it differently. Sometimes it's a room of only 20 people. Sometimes it's 100 people. It's very unique to the Premier League. If you go to other clubs in Europe it's very different," he explained.

Levy then further joked, "It's all about being an English gentleman. We're all very polite to each other, but the reality is we all want to kill each other!"

Spurs narrowly lost against Roma in an International Champions Cup thriller in New Jersey on Tuesday night. The Italians edged the game 3-2 at the home of New York Red Bulls.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were losing 2-0 at one point, before clawing their way back into the match with two very late goals from Harry Winks and Vincent Janssen. Yet no sooner were Spurs back on level terms, Marco Tumminello scored a winner for Roma.

Pochettino had been raging during the second half over refereeing decisions and even appeared to be sent to the stands at one point, although he was ultimately allowed to stay put.