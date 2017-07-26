Swansea New Boy Tammy Abraham Eager to Show He Can Make Step Up to Premier League Class

​Tammy Abraham is eager to prove that he can make the grade as a striker it in the Premier League next season, after impressing in the Championship and for the England Under-21s.

The 19-year old striker joined Swansea on loan from Chelsea, after a brilliant season in the with Bristol City, where he scored an impressive 26 times.

The young forward now wants to show he has the makings of a top level striker, and hopes Swansea is the place to prove what he is capable of.

As quoted by the Daily Star Abraham said: "Everyone has seen me do it in the Championship, but I’d love to do it in the Premier League.





The youngster snubbed interest from Newcastle and Brighton to join the Swans, apparently chose his loan club based on his own ambitions.





" Swansea is a nice place to get my head down and really focus on my game. That’s what I want to do this season," he added.





The teenager won both the Young Player and Players' Player of the season at Ashton Gate in 2016/17 for his goalscoring heroics.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

However, despite his loan form, Abraham's opportunities at Chelsea have been very limited. He made two appearances at the end of the 2015/16 season against Liverpool and Leicester, but now has an opportunity to make his mark in the top flight with the Swans.





He was signed as a replacement for Bafétimbi Gomis, who left Swansea after three seasons at the Liberty Stadium to join the Turkish side Galatasaray.

Abarham netted his first goal in Swansea colours on their tour of the USA, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Richmond Kickers.