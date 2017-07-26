Swansea New Boy Tammy Abraham Eager to Show He Can Make Step Up to Premier League Class
Tammy Abraham is eager to prove that he can make the grade as a striker it in the Premier League next season, after impressing in the Championship and for the England Under-21s.
The 19-year old striker joined Swansea on loan from Chelsea, after a brilliant season in the with Bristol City, where he scored an impressive 26 times.
The young forward now wants to show he has the makings of a top level striker, and hopes Swansea is the place to prove what he is capable of.
80: TAMMY ABRAHAM!!!! pic.twitter.com/auV5HZyo1h— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 20, 2017
As quoted by the Daily Star Abraham said: "Everyone has seen me do it in the Championship, but I’d love to do it in the Premier League.
Abarham netted his first goal in Swansea colours on their tour of the USA, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Richmond Kickers.