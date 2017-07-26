Swansea See €17m Bid Rejected for Nice Star Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals

​Swansea City have been rebuffed in their advances for Nice star Jean Michael Seri after they had a €17m bid rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

​L'Equipe has reported that the Swans were unsuccessful in attempting to persuade Nice to accept their offer and, in the process, allow the central midfielder to discuss a move to south Wales.

Swansea are said to be in a three-way battle with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for Seri's signature and, with their bid now made public, could find their task of luring him to the Liberty stadium much more difficult as the north Londoners weigh up their own offers for him.

Arsenal are believed to have been tracking the Ivory Coast international for some time now, and Swansea's offer could force the Gunners into action if they harbour ambitions of prising Seri across the English channel.

Swansea manager Paul Clement is eager to bolster his midfield options with talismanic playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson still being linked with a big-money move to Everton, despite the Swans' insistence that he won't be allowed to leave for anything less than £50m.

The club have already drafted in Roque Mesa from Las Palmas for £10.5m, but still want to strengthen in the centre of the park in case Sigurdsson does end up leaving.



Seri had been earmarked for a possible switch to Serie A with Italian giants Roma, but negotiations with I Giallorossi broke down and resulted in the 26-year-old foregoing a transfer across the continent.

That was supposedly down to Roma not wanting to activate the €40m release clause fee in Seri's contract, leading the 2016/17 Italian top flight runners-up to withdraw their interest and allow the three English clubs to duke it out for him instead.

Nice boss Lucien Favre is reluctant to allow Seri to leave as he considers him a key component of his side, but he may end up being powerless to prevent the former Pacos Ferreira starlet from departing for pastures new.