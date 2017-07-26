Soccer

Swansea See €17m Bid Rejected for Nice Star Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals

90Min
an hour ago

​Swansea City have been rebuffed in their advances for Nice star Jean Michael Seri after they had a €17m bid rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

​L'Equipe has reported that the Swans were unsuccessful in attempting to persuade Nice to accept their offer and, in the process, allow the central midfielder to discuss a move to south Wales.

Swansea are said to be in a three-way battle with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for Seri's signature and, with their bid now made public, could find their task of luring him to the Liberty stadium much more difficult as the north Londoners weigh up their own offers for him.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Arsenal are believed to have been tracking the Ivory Coast international for some time now, and Swansea's offer could force the Gunners into action if they harbour ambitions of prising Seri across the English channel.

Swansea manager Paul Clement is eager to bolster his midfield options with talismanic playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson still being linked with a big-money move to Everton, despite the Swans' insistence that he won't be allowed to leave for anything less than £50m.

The club have already drafted in Roque Mesa from Las Palmas for £10.5m, but still want to strengthen in the centre of the park in case Sigurdsson does end up leaving.

Seri had been earmarked for a possible switch to Serie A with Italian giants Roma, but negotiations with I Giallorossi broke down and resulted in the 26-year-old foregoing a transfer across the continent.

That was supposedly down to Roma not wanting to activate the €40m release clause fee in Seri's contract, leading the 2016/17 Italian top flight runners-up to withdraw their interest and allow the three English clubs to duke it out for him instead.

Nice boss Lucien Favre is reluctant to allow Seri to leave as he considers him a key component of his side, but he may end up being powerless to prevent the former Pacos Ferreira starlet from departing for pastures new.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters