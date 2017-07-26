U.S. vs. Jamaica: What USMNT Must Do to Capture Sixth Gold Cup Title

The U.S. men's national team is on the cusp of a sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup championship, with the Americans facing upstart Jamaica in the final at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (9:30 p.m. ET; FS1, Univision).

Bruce Arena's men wobbled through the early stages of the competition but saved their best for the semifinal, ousting Costa Rica in a 2-0 result sparked by super substitute Clint Dempsey. His assist and goal accounted for the second-half surge that sent the USA to another final and the cusp of a trophy. Dempsey's goal also pulled him level with Landon Donovan for the USMNT scoring record (57).

Jamaica, however, has eyes on spoiling the party and is hoping for an improvement on a runner-up finish in 2015. The Reggae Boyz, who eliminated the USA in the 2015 semifinals, ousted Mexico on Kemar Lawrence's late free kick to reach the final and won't be daunted by the stage.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

DEFENDERS: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jamaica

GOALKEEPERS: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Damion Hyatt (Arnett Gardens FC), Dwayne Miller (Valsta Syrianska IK)

DEFENDERS: Sergio Campbell (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Oniel Fisher (Seattle Sounders FC), Shaun Francis (Montreal Impact), Rosario Harriott (Harbour View FC), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Damion Lowe (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Alvas Powell (Portland Timbers), Ladale Richie (Montego Bay United FC), Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Binns (Portmore United FC), Ewan Grandison (Portmore United FC), Kevon Lambert (FK Vojvodina), Ricardo Morris (Portmore United FC), Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution)

FORWARDS: Cory Burke (Bethlehem Steel FC), Owayne Gordon (Montego Bay United FC), Jermaine Johnson (Tivoli Gardens FC), Darren Mattocks (Portland Timbers), Shamar Nicholson (Boys' Town FC), Romario Williams (Charleston Battery)