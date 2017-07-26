These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The U.S. men's national team and Jamaica go head-to-head for the 2017 Gold Cup Final Wednesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The U.S. beat Costa Rica in the semifinals to reach the final behind goals from Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey, whose free–kick strike tied the all–time men's national team record for career goals. Jamaica stunned Mexico in dramatic fashion with a stunning free kick goal in the 88th minute from defender Kemar Lawrence.

Jamaica upset the United States 2–1 in the 2015 Gold Cup semifinal in a shock home defeat. The U.S. looks to avenge that 2015 loss and bring home the Gold Cup this year with a win Wednesday night, while Jamaica hopes to record its second major upset of a CONCACAF power in a week.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.