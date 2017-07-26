VIDEO: Phil Jones Breaks His Silence on Infamous Headed Tackle Against Arsenal
It's been a long time coming, but finally one of the greatest mysteries of our time has been explained. It is, of course, the mystery of why Phil Jones opted to go for the crawling headed tackle in order to halt the opposing striker.
Jones, famed for his gallery of bizarre facial expressions, made the notorious tackle in a game against Arsenal in May 2015, and the strangely impressive moment has entertained fans ever since.
Poor Phil Jones on that header 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NvzHw8ETJ0— Celia Monroe (@SarcyFringehead) July 24, 2017
Two years after that infamous encounter, during an interview with MUTV the 25-year-old said, "
"It looked silly at the time, but it did the job. Looking back on it, it was the ‘slipping and trying to get up’ stage – that was the funny part. All my mates take the mick out of me for it!
While the tackle appeared ridiculous and has since cemented itself as one of the stranger things committed by a Premier League defender, the improvisation behind the tackle was actually very good.