Soccer

VIDEO: Phil Jones Breaks His Silence on Infamous Headed Tackle Against Arsenal

90Min
an hour ago

It's been a long time coming, but finally one of the greatest mysteries of our time has been explained. It is, of course, the mystery of why Phil Jones opted to go for the crawling headed tackle in order to halt the opposing striker.

Jones, famed for his gallery of bizarre facial expressions, made the notorious tackle in a game against Arsenal in May 2015, and the strangely impressive moment has entertained fans ever since. 

Two years after that infamous encounter, during an interview with MUTV the 25-year-old said, "It was one of those things. I misjudged the ball from a goal kick. The ball bounced, I slipped. I tried to get up, I slipped again. The only thing I could do was improvise and try to head the ball away because Giroud was through on goal. 

"It looked silly at the time, but it did the job. Looking back on it, it was the ‘slipping and trying to get up’ stage – that was the funny part. All my mates take the mick out of me for it! It was just improvisation. You do what you have to do as a defender. You have to put your neck on the line."

​​While the tackle appeared ridiculous and has since cemented itself as one of the stranger things committed by a Premier League defender, the improvisation behind the tackle was actually very good.

Jones miscalculated the height of the overhead ball, and subsequently allowed Giroud in on goal. But suspended somewhere between standing and falling, the defender managed to crawl almost as quickly as Giroud could sprint and was able to head to ball into the Frenchman's feet, and watch the ball go out for a goal kick. An ingenious piece of defending that we'll likely never forget! 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters