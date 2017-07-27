Soccer

Andreas Pereira Hoping to Use Strong Pre-Season Displays to Launch Man Utd Career

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is hoping to use his strong displays during pre-season as a springboard to establish himself in the first-team squad in 2017/18.


Pereira, who spent last season on loan with Granada in Spain, returned to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign ready to make the step up and with a point to prove.

And, having played a part in all five tour games in the United States, the 21-year-old Belgian-born Brazilian has impressed plenty of people with his performances in central midfield.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

"For me it is going well. I am doing my best, I want to get into the team this season, I want to help my team and hopefully we can achieve a lot this season," he told MUTV.

Pereira made his United debut as teenager in 2014 in the infamous League Cup drubbing at the hands of MK Dons. He then played 11 times in all competitions during the 2015/16 campaign and got 35 La Liga games under his belt last season in Spain.

He has been handed the number 15 shirt ahead of 2017/18 and is delighted to have been able to test himself against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

"It was a good test, it was good for us in the preparation period and we will definitely use that when the real competitions start," the player said of Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona.

"Playing against such strong teams works you harder, you get more focus for the games and it is a good test for us, as well as them. The games have been getting harder each time and it is good for us, as we have an important match in the Super Cup against Real Madrid next month.

"We are testing ourselves as much as possible. We will definitely use this experience as we have the Champions League to play in this season. Now we know what to do against Barcelona if we play them in that."

United remain in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer, but if the club comes up short in the market fans might see the positives if that means Ander Herrera continues to operate in that deeper role and Pereira is promoted to the first-team on a permanent basis.

