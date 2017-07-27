Soccer

Antonio Conte Names the Striker He'd Love to Buy Above All Others But 'It Would Cost at Least £100m'

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he would rather buy Tottenham star Harry Kane than any other striker on the market, just days after completing the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Speaking in Singapore on his side's tour of Asia, Conte revealed his admiration for the Spurs forward - who last season won his second successive Premier League Golden Boot. 

“If I had to buy one striker, I would go to Kane," he admitted. "He is a complete striker. For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball. He fights, and he’s strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.

“If you go to buy Kane now, it would be at least £100m. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker, I know for sure. He’s a complete player. He’s one of the top strikers in the world.”

Conte also insisted that, with the right signings, he can truly stamp his identity on the Blues' style of play in the coming season, saying: "I want the people to recognise our team and identity, our idea of football. 

"I think last season we showed a good identity, and also the club asked me to give my team an identity and an idea of football – to play good football and be a pleasure to watch the game.

“This is very important to try to do, for sure. But if you are able to also win then it's better, no? It's wonderful if you are watching one team and you are excited for the game. But also at the end you want to win. The first thing they asked me was to give the team an identity and I always give my teams an identity. I think we want to do the same in this season."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters