Antonio Conte Names the Striker He'd Love to Buy Above All Others But 'It Would Cost at Least £100m'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he would rather buy Tottenham star Harry Kane than any other striker on the market, just days after completing the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Speaking in Singapore on his side's tour of Asia, Conte revealed his admiration for the Spurs forward - who last season won his second successive Premier League Golden Boot.

50-yard Field Goal from @HKane? ✅



🎥 via Harry Kane / Instagram. pic.twitter.com/EPtJ8XNLZR — NFL UK (@NFLUK) July 26, 2017

“If I had to buy one striker, I would go to Kane," he admitted. "He is a complete striker. For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball. He fights, and he’s strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.

“If you go to buy Kane now, it would be at least £100m. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker, I know for sure. He’s a complete player. He’s one of the top strikers in the world.”

In 2016/17, Harry Kane became the first Spurs player ever to be directly involved in 35+ goals in a single Premier League season.



29 ⚽

7 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/Ih5K784nIq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2017

Conte also insisted that, with the right signings, he can truly stamp his identity on the Blues' style of play in the coming season, saying: "I want the people to recognise our team and identity, our idea of football.

"I think last season we showed a good identity, and also the club asked me to give my team an identity and an idea of football – to play good football and be a pleasure to watch the game.

“This is very important to try to do, for sure. But if you are able to also win then it's better, no? It's wonderful if you are watching one team and you are excited for the game. But also at the end you want to win. The first thing they asked me was to give the team an identity and I always give my teams an identity. I think we want to do the same in this season."