Soccer

Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Not Against the Idea of Managing in Mexico

90Min
an hour ago

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has stated that he is open to managing in the Mexican top flight - Liga MX.

Simeone has enjoyed unprecedented success at Atletico, leading his side to the La Liga title and two Champions League finals. Under his guidance, stars such as Antoine Greizmann and Arda Turan rose to prominence with the former securing a move to rivals Barcelona.

However, Simeone's contract runs out in 2018, and his future remains uncertain. Speaking after Atletico's first pre-season match against Toluca, Simeone indicated that he is open to work opportunities outside Europe.

"I would never close the door on any job because I like to work, I like football. And football is not just in Europe, it is not just in one club, so I always keep an open mind," Simeone said as per  ESPN.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"I would never close the door on coaching in Mexico. Football is not just in Europe, there is football all over the world so I am always open to the idea of managing anywhere in the world.

"Liga MX is a great environment, the fans are very enthusiastic. They participate the entire time and they support their team and for our first match we think it went well.

"It isn't easy to play at this altitude [8,750 feet in Toluca] and I think we handled it well."

Simeone's Atletico will be looking to compete on all fronts in the 2017/18 campaign after finishing a distant third in the league last term. And Los Rojiblancos took a step in the right direction by securing the services of the talismanic Griezmann for at least another season.

Atletico is set to compete in the Audi Cup as they continue their pre-season preparations.

