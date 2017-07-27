Barcelona Players Growing 'Pessimistic' Over Neymar Future as Paris Saint-Germain Deadline Looms

Key figures at Barcelona are growing more concerned that Neymar could force an exit to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as the Brazilian continues to avoid making any statement on his future.

Catalan daily Sport claim that their sources inside the club are growing increasingly worried that Neymar's lack of commitment to the club - both publicly and privately - is a major sign that he's preparing to make the switch to the French capital.

According to reports in Paris, Neymar will join PSG on a five-year deal and this is his last Barca game. https://t.co/jJ3SvzrAO7 pic.twitter.com/xZ46gVc8iw — AS English (@English_AS) July 26, 2017

The newspaper claims that the Brazilian's teammates are growing ever more pessimistic about his continued status as a Barcelona player, with their sources admitting: “Neymar is talking to everyone but is not given any sign about what his final decision might be.”

Meanwhile, L'Equipe report that PSG are growing impatient with the saga, telling Neymar that they want to be given a final decision on his future by next week as they prepare to fight to regain their Ligue 1 title from Monaco - while AS carry French reports claiming that a five-year deal has already been agreed between player and club.





Sport have also revealed that Barcelona were aware of PSG's move for Neymar weeks before talk of the transfer went public, but chose not to intervene and talk to the 25-year-old until he returned to the club for pre-season training.

That delay gave the French side time to worm their way into his plans, with talks at an 'advanced stage' by the time anybody from the Catalan club had the chance to speak to the man who they still consider the future of their club.