Soccer

Brighton Preparing to Smash Transfer Record Again as Club Eye Promising Leicester City Forward

90Min
an hour ago

Brighton and Hove Albion are stepping up their summer recruitment campaign ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season, and have now reportedly turned their attention to Leicester City's versatile attacker Tom Lawrence. Chris Hughton's side earned promotion to the Premier League last season, and are preparing for a fierce relegation scrap this campaign.


According to reports from the Mirror, the Seagulls are willing to break their transfer record for the second time this summer, having already brought in goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia for a record £5.1m fee. The south coast side have now set their sights on promising Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence, who could cost the club around £8m.

Lawrence has made just three Premier League appearance for the Foxes since joining the club in 2014, having spent much of his time as a Leicester player out on loan. The Welsh international excelled for Championship side Ipswich Town during a loan spell last season, scoring nine goals in 34 matches and earning himself the Players' Player of the Year award.


Now 23-years-old, the former Manchester United youth prodigy is keen to prove himself as more than a former young star, and will be desperate to play in the Premier League regularly next season. Lawrence is capable of playing in any position across the front-line, and his natural eye for goal brought the player to the limelight during his Ipswich loan spell.

Brighton have recruited smartly so far this summer, as they prepare for their first season in the top-flight for 37 years. 


As well as shot-stopper Ryan, Hughton has also signed left-back Markus Suttner and central midfielder Pascal Groß from FC Ingolstadt. Chelsea's promising striker Isaiah Brown has rejoined the team on loan, having impressed the club last season.

