Soccer

Chelsea Defender & Jamaican International Michael Hector Closes in on Loan Move to Hull

90Min
an hour ago

Jamaican defender Michael Hector, looks set to be swapping Chelsea for Hull City on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old signed from Reading for £4m in 2015 but is yet to register an appearance for Chelsea and has had to go out on loan to receive game time. His most recent loan spell was at Eintracht Frankfurt where he played 21 games, scored 1 goal and was part of the side that got to the German Cup final.

Sky Sports News reports that the deal should be completed in the next few days.

Hector will hope that Hull City will be the place that he can finally call home after already playing for 13 different clubs in his short career so far.

Nottingham Forest was presumed to be in pole position, but Hull's new manager Leonid Slutsky has a close relationship with Roman Abramovich which possibly explains Hector's destination.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Hull have been looking for centre-backs after selling Curtis Davies to Derby, leaving Michael Dawson as the only recognised centre half. The signing of Ondrej Mazuch earlier in the week will mean that if Hector’s transfer does go through they will now have 3 players who can play that position.

After selling Andy Robertson to Liverpool, Hull’s 6th summer signing could well be a new left back. Slutsky is also looking on improving other areas of the pitch.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters