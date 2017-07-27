Chelsea Defender & Jamaican International Michael Hector Closes in on Loan Move to Hull

Jamaican defender Michael Hector, looks set to be swapping Chelsea for Hull City on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old signed from Reading for £4m in 2015 but is yet to register an appearance for Chelsea and has had to go out on loan to receive game time. His most recent loan spell was at Eintracht Frankfurt where he played 21 games, scored 1 goal and was part of the side that got to the German Cup final.

Sky Sports News reports that the deal should be completed in the next few days.

Hector will hope that Hull City will be the place that he can finally call home after already playing for 13 different clubs in his short career so far.

Nottingham Forest was presumed to be in pole position, but Hull's new manager Leonid Slutsky has a close relationship with Roman Abramovich which possibly explains Hector's destination.

Hull have been looking for centre-backs after selling Curtis Davies to Derby, leaving Michael Dawson as the only recognised centre half. The signing of Ondrej Mazuch earlier in the week will mean that if Hector’s transfer does go through they will now have 3 players who can play that position.

After selling Andy Robertson to Liverpool, Hull’s 6th summer signing could well be a new left back. Slutsky is also looking on improving other areas of the pitch.