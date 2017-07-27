Soccer

Chelsea Officially Confirm Gary Cahill as Permanent Captain Ahead of Next Season

35 minutes ago

Chelsea have announced that England centre-back Gary Cahill will be their permanent captain heading into next season.

With former skipper john Terry leaving the club this summer, an important vacancy was left. And having gotten the vote of confidence from Antonio Conte, Cahill is now the Blues new captain.

The 30-year-old gave an extensive interview, the length of which can be read in full on Chelsea's official website, conveying his immense satisfaction with the development.

"It’s definitely a proud moment in my career," he said. "I’ve had some good moments up until now and this certainly ranks very highly. To be captain of such a huge club like Chelsea is a great personal achievement.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I felt every emotion. I was delighted, proud, excited and looking forward to it. I was lucky to have the armband for quite a long time last year but obviously John Terry was still club captain and a huge figure here, but I gained a lot of experience from that and hopefully I can continue in the same vein this season."

Cahill captained the Blues squad for the better part of the last campaign, helping them win their second Premier League title in three years. The Englishman made 37 top flight appearances for the Londoners, scoring six goals in the process and effectively ousting Terry, who he describes as the most exemplary leader he's ever played under.

"At every club I’ve been at I’ve taken things from various players and captains, and hopefully it will help me," he continued. "But there is no better person than John in terms of the level we are at, where we are playing in the Champions League and working alongside such talented team-mates.

"If I get in any sticky situations I’m sure he is one of the first people I will be on the phone to, but I doubt he’ll mind that."

