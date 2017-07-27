Cherries Defender Told He Can Leave With Championship Club Favourites for His Signature

AFC Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson looks set to leave the club this summer, as manager Eddie Howe has told him he can leave if the right offer is made.

The Irishman only signed for the club last summer, joining from Stoke, where he made 146 appearances in six years.

However, despite his switch to the south coast, Wilson has been largely out-of-favour, making only three appearances for the Cherries last term, all in cup competitions.

His inability to find himself out on the pitch led to a loan move to West Brom; however his struggles continued, as the 29-year-old only managed to featured four times.

And with the transfer window in full swing, boss Howe told BBC Radio Solent that Wilson may not be at the club next season.

"Marc may leave in this transfer window, but the club would obviously have to receive the right offer," he said.

It is rumoured that £1m will be enough to secure Wilson's signature, and Balls.ie are reporting that Leeds are favourites to sign the versatile player.

The former Stoke man will add a lot of experience to Thomas Christiansen's side, as he boasts a wealth of both Premier League and international experience that may be vital for the club's promotion push next year.

And Wilson will be hoping to get more first-team football under his belt, with the 2018 Russia World Cup less than a year away.