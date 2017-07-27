Soccer

Chinese FA Dissapointed With Chelsea After Controversial Kenedy Instagram Video

90Min
an hour ago

The Chinese FA has encouraged Chelsea to take serious notice of the backlash that they received after promising youngster Kenedy posted two offensive posts to his Instagram.  

The 21-year-old Brazilian winger was sent back to London by his club after some sections of the crowd were booing him during Chelsea's 3-0 Friendly win over Arsenal.

FBL-CHN-ENG-CHELSEA-KENEDY

According to the Mirror, a spokeswoman said “We have taken notice of the inappropriate behaviors involving Mr. Robert Kenedy, the strong reaction of the fans as well as the apologies made by Mr. Kenedy himself and Chelsea Football Club.


"A professional player serves as a role model of the society and the world at large. We hope the club and the players have learnt a good lesson from the incident.”

Chelsea and Kenedy have both apologised to the Chinese FA, and player took to his Instagram once again to apologise to any fans he had offended, saying "It was never my intention to insult or offend anyone at all and I now realise that my comments were totally inappropriate."

Chelsea have one more match on their pre-season tour as they take on Inter Milan on Saturday in Singapore before returning to England to prepare for the Community Shield match against Arsenal on August the 6th.

