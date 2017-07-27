Soccer

Everton Reportedly Interested in Signing Premier League Veteran James Collins

90Min
an hour ago

Welsh defender James Collins is back in demand at the ripe old age of 33 with Everton looking to get cover for Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams. 

Crystal Palace and Stoke are also interested in the man dubbed the 'Ginger Pele'.

Collins has one year left on his contract and according to The Sun, West Ham are after £2m. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Ramiro Funes Mori is expected to miss six to nine months out through injury, so if Collins was to join Everton he would become their fourth choice centre-back. 

Fellow Welshman Williams, might be able to convince Collins to move to Merseyside, after they both played a part in getting Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.   

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

However, if Collins is after more regular game time than staying at West Ham could be a better option. Collins towards the end of last season made his way into Slaven Bilic's defensive three, with no new centre-backs coming in at West Ham he could be set to start.  

Last year was Collins best goal scoring season for the Hammers, as he notched two goals in 22 appearances, one against Sunderland and the other versus Chelsea.

Collins will become Everton's eighth summer signing should it go through.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters