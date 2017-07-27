Soccer

F2 Freestylers Claim Cristiano Ronaldo 'Wouldn't Stand a Chance' in Skills Competition

90Min
an hour ago

YouTube stars the F2 Freestylers have claimed that Ballon d'Or holder and four-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo 'wouldn't stand a chance', if he were to enter a freestyle competition. 

Duo Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove boast nearly six million subscribers on YouTube from posting videos of them performing skills and trick shots with various football stars from all over the world including Neymar, Mesut Ozil and Lionel Messi.

Spectacular crossbar with @neymarjr 💫

A post shared by F2Freestylers (@thef2) on


In a recent interview with the Mirror, they explained that the life and training of a real freestyler is so focused on improving their footballing tricks, that Ronaldo simply wouldn't be able to cut it against the pros.

Wingrove said: "He wouldn't stand a chance. Ronaldo practises his freestyle freely, these guys practise seven hours a day to be in professional tournaments.

"It all comes down to how much time you would dedicate to the sport. Obviously, Ronaldo can't dedicate that time - there's no knowing how good he would be if he did.


Wingrove added that Ronaldo's worldwide fame would mean that he would win on popularity alone, saying: "He would win hands down through a public vote." 

Image by Andrew Headspeath

He also admitted that putting the freestylers in an 11-a-side match would leave them in a similar position, adding: "if you put all the players on a pitch, they would be just as far away from Ronaldo."

