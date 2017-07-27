FanVoice: Man City Supporters Choose Which Summer Signing They're Most Excited to Watch in 2017/18

Big things were expected of Manchester City this summer and they certainly haven't disappointed so far.

Pep Guardiola has recruited five stars so far this window - Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy, at a staggering cost of over £200m.

There is still a month left for the Citizens to flash even more cash, and who knows which other superstar names could be about to walk through the door at the Etihad.

For now though the club have acquired five, and those names were put to the Manchester City-supporting 90min readers to see who fans are most excited about seeing in action in 2017/18.

The City faithful have grown accustomed to feasting their eyes on free-flowing and attacking football over the past few seasons and so therefore it will probably come as little surprise to see that the comfortable winner of the poll was Portuguese magician, Bernardo Silva.

Silva was City's first signing of the summer, joining the club way back in May for a fee of £43.5m from Monaco.

It was a shock signing in that he joined so soon after the 2016/17 Premier League season had finished, and the fee is relatively small when you realise how much quality he has at such a young age.

He had also been linked with a move to Manchester United, but City acted swiftly enough to ensure his signature.

Silva enjoyed a stunning campaign with Monaco in 2016/17 - he helped them to the Ligue 1 title and also shone in the Champions League where they reached the semi-final stage before finally falling to Juventus.

He was touted as one of their most important players, and his creativity and versatility were key in helping Kylian Mbappe to become the highly coveted player he is today.

He scored 10 goals and made nine assists and was hugely influential operating from both the right and in the hole.

City fans are likely excited to see him most out of all the signings so far because he is an attacking creative player who will interchange with the likes of Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

He performed amazingly against City in the Champions League for Monaco last season at the last 16 stage, demonstrating his wonderful ball control and eye for the killer pass - now, he'll be bringing those attributes to the table in sky-blue.

Mendy claimed second place in the poll, probably because he was a teammate of Bernardo's last term and unlike Walker, he has not played in the Premier League before, therefore there is an element of intrigue about him.

Walker came third - he is expected to provide a much-needed injection of pace and width down the right flank, and City fans will be fairly familiar with him.

Goalkeeper Ederson was never likely to pose a threat to win the poll - he is, after all 'just' a goalkeeper - and fans voted him in fourth.

Real Madrid full-back Danilo brings up the rear in fifth which is likely because fans expect him to play second-fiddle to Walker next season, but the Brazilian could prove to be an excitable addition if he gets a decent run in the team.

